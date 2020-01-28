Samsung Slashes Pricing On Odyssey+ VR Headset

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Samsung has announced that it has slashed the price of the mixed reality headset called the Odyssey+. The headset is on sale for $229.99, which is a massive discount from the $499.99 regular price of the headset.

For those with qualifying credit, the headset can be purchased at $9.58 monthly for 24 months at 0% apr. For the money, buyers will get dual 3.5-inch AMOLED screens with 1440×1600 resolution. The headset has a 110-degree field of view and features an AKG 360-degree Spatial Sound system. It also includes array mics.

The headset is plug-and-play with compatible PCs and includes intuitive controls with six degrees of freedom. The headset is designed for extended wear with premium cooling fabric that won’t overheat and lenses that won’t fog, allowing extended playtime.

The headset also has an extended eyebox for comfort. The Windows Mixed Reality headset supports experiences from the Microsoft Store and SteamVR library. The deal is available on the official Samsung store.