Samsung Prices New Premier 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projectors

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Samsung has announced the official list pricing on its new LSP9T and LSP7T ultra-short-throw 4K laser projectors. The projectors offer 130-inch and 120-inch capabilities. They aren’t exactly cheap with the LSP9T priced at $6499.99 and hailed as the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and 2800 lumens of brightness.

Samsung’s LSP7T can throw a 120-inch image, and sells for $3499.99. Both of the projectors are all-in-one compact designs meant to blend easily into a living room. They can be placed directly in front of a wall or a screen making for easy setup. Premier projectors come with integrated woofers and acoustic beam surround sound to provide a complete theater capability.

Samsung writes, “The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed directly in front of a wall or a screen. It is designed for easy setup and features fabric finishes around its edges that effortlessly complements any environment. The Premiere has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, providing one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today and reduces the need for additional sound equipment in tighter spaces.”

The big benefit of any ultra short throw projector is that it can be placed close to the wall, so smaller rooms can support big-screen experiences. Being able to place them close to the screen also means there’s no need to have a projector behind the projection surface and worry about running cables and cords.