Samsung Odyssey G9 is a curved 49-inch gaming monitor

Samsung will be showing off a new line of gaming displays at CES 2020 called the Odyssey series. The coolest of them is a 49-inch, curved screen called the Odyssey G9. The screen offers 5120 x 1440 resolution and HDR1000 support.

The screen has a refresh rate of up to 240Hz and a 1ms response time. It supports both AMD FreeSync 2 and NVIDIA G-Synch. The G9 is the first Samsung display that has a 1000R curve filling about the same field of view as the human eye.

The idea is to make the screen seem as if it’s wrapped around your head. Sony has also unveiled the Odyssey G7, a 16:9 2560×1440 monitor that comes in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes. Both have the same 1000R curve and use QLED tech and have 240Hz refresh. G7 version supports HDR600 reports The Verge.

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing or a launch date yet, but it won’t be cheap. The assumption is that Smausgn will shed light on those details when CES 2020 starts in earnest.