Samsung Galaxy S20 Preorders Could Turn Up March 2

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 10:09 AM

The next smartphone that Samsung is launching into the high-end of the market is the Galaxy S20 family. Those smartphones are set to launch globally on March 6, but some who preordered the devices could see them earlier. Reports indicate that some who preordered in the United States could see their devices as early as March 2.

Reports indicate that only those who purchase the base Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are seeing their smartphones early. Those who purchased the Ultra version could see their device arrive a few weeks later than the base and midrange version reports Sammobile.

As for what is causing the delays, there are no specifics known. Speculation suggests or longer production times due to specifications and hardware. Delays for Chinese manufacturing operations due to the coronavirus could also be to blame.

Some users were frustrated with the weight between the announcement of the Galaxy S20 line and the astral shipping of the product. Having their device turn up a few days earlier than expected may help ease some of those who are upset.