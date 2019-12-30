Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Tipped for MWC Launch

MWC will be here before you know it, and rumors about what will turn up at the show are flying. The latest rumor comes from Samsung, and it appears that the Galaxy Fold 2 could be here much sooner than expected. A leak claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 will launch alongside the Galaxy S11 at MWC.

The leak also claims that the Fold 2 will be available to purchase immediately after the event reports Android Authority. There are some mysteries about the launch. Namely, we aren’t sure if the availability is only for Korea.

It would be no surprise for the launch to be limited to Korea and not be available in the U.S. or Europe for a while. Pricing rumors for the Galaxy Fold 2 suggest a price in the mid-$1,000 range.

A past rumor had pegged a price of around $845. When the Galaxy Fold launched, it was right at $2,000. The original Galaxy Fold failed the first time around, and the full launch was delayed as a result.