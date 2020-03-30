Samsung 4K Ultra HD Chromebook Costs $999

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Samsung has a new high-end Chromebook that will soon be available at Best Buy. The machine will come in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray. The Chromebook runs the latest version of the Chrome OS with integrated virus protection and cloud backups.

Its 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen has native 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution promising true-to-life color and clear details. Samsung uses a 360 flip-and-fold design supporting laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes. System memory is 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The processor under the hood is a 10th generation Intel Core i5-1021OU processor with four cores. Chrome OS to provide secure access to files wherever user may go. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD graphics.

One of the hallmarks of the Chromebook is a very thin 0.4-inch profile and a weight of 2.29 pounds, making it extremely portable. Power is from a lithium-ion battery, and like other Chromebooks, this machine has no optical drive. It does have a microSD card reader and a backlit keyboard. It also has an integrated fingerprint scanner.