Rumors Suggest Microsoft Will Make Another Major Game Studio Acquisition

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Jan 29, 2021 - 8:29 AM

One of Microsoft’s biggest moves was to acquire Bethesda in what was one of the largest videogame buyouts ever. Microsoft purchased Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax for $7.5 billion. The massive purchase brought some iconic game franchises under the Microsoft umbrella, such as Fallout and others.

New rumors are going around that Microsoft is looking to make another massive acquisition on par with the Bethesda buyout. The rumor says that Microsoft is looking to add more big-name game developers to its roster. Sadly, the rumor doesn’t indicate what developer Microsoft may be looking at.

There’s also no indication of any major game studios who are marketing themselves for acquisition. That means you’ll need to take this rumor with a grain of salt, but it’s certainly interesting.

The big deal with Microsoft making these acquisitions is that it typically means new launches and back catalogs wind up on Xbox Game Pass. More games on the subscription service is good for everyone.