Rumors Point To iPhone 9 Launch In The Next Five Days

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 10:34 AM

A new rumor is going around that the iPhone 9, which will be the successor to the iPhone SE, could be launching very soon. The rumor started when a photo from someone at Best Buy leaked showing that cases for an iPhone listed as the “iPhone 4.7-inch, 2020” smartphone will be in stock soon. The stock date listed shows that the cases will be in stores on April 5.

That’s less than a week away, and if cases are going to turn up at Best Buy at that time, the smartphone is expected to launch in the same timeframe. There has been some indication that the launch of the iPhone 9, or iPhone SE2, whatever it may be called, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Past rumors had expected the iPhone 9 to be unveiled in late March. Today being the last day of the month, if that rumor is true, the announcement would have to come at some point today, and availability could be set for Sunday. The smartphone is expected to have a 4.7-inch screen with Touch ID and use the A13 processor.

Rumors have also pegged the starting price at $399 reports Mashable. With a significantly lower price and a smaller form factor, the device is expected to be popular with buyers. Many iPhone users still cling to their iPhone SE smartphones and have refused to upgrade. The new iPhone 9 could lure those people to purchase a new smartphone finally.