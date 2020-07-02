Rumor Tips Captain America Skin To Land In Fortnite Item Shop Today

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 8:47 AM

Fortnite fans tend to get very excited when new cosmetics are coming to the game. A new report claims that a Captain America skin will be coming to the Fortnite store this week. The tip of the new skin comes from a well-known dataminer, Hypex.

Since the news came from a came from a datamine, there is no indication of what the skin will look like or how much it will cost. That said, we all have a very good idea of what the cosmetics will look like. Assuming you’ve ever watched Marvel movies. It’s not clear if the Captain America content will be just a skin or a larger cosmetic set that features a backbling and harvesting tool.

It would certainly be strange for a Captain America skin to land and not have a backbling that is his iconic shield. If this leak is correct, there will undoubtedly be a lot of people playing the game as Cap in the coming days.

Fortnite continues to be a highly popular video game with some of the largest concurrent player numbers of any title out there. It was recently revealed that over 12 million people watched the Travis Scott Astronomical event.