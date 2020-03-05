Rumor Says New Mac Mini, iPad, and iMac Coming

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 9:46 AM

A new rumor is making the rounds that claims Apple has several new products in the works that will be landing soon. The rumors come from a twitter account called CoinX that has been accurate with Apple leaks in the past. The latest leak claims that Apple has an update for the iMac and Mac mini coming soon.

The Mac mini was last updated in 2018 after going without updates for four years before that time. The update in 2018 was a big deal for Mac mini fans as it added more power and performance along with USB-C connectivity. The same leaker also claims that an update for the non-pro iMac is coming presumably with faster processors.

One of the more interesting rumors is that the leaker claims a new iPad Pro model is in the works that will bring with it an upgraded camera system. The refresh iPad Pro is tipped to include a triple-lens camera design similar to what is found on the iPhone 11 Pro but adds in a time-of-flight 3D sensor.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new iPad Pro models will be announced sometime this spring. Whether or not these rumors will come true remains to be seen with the slowdown in production in China due to the coronavirus beginning to impact Apple, and any launches this year could be pushed to later in 2020.