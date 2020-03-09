Rumor Says iPhone 12 is Delayed and Could Miss the Holidays

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 8:11 AM

A new rumor is making the rounds that iPhone fans will be sorry to hear. According to the rumor, the next-gen iPhone models are being delayed thanks to the coronavirus outbreak in China. The virus has infected vast numbers of Chinese citizens, and many have died from the illness.

Production at major Chinese factories has been disrupted, and Apple’s products are among those said to be impacted. A report by Toms Guide claims that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed by a month based on grumblings in the supply chain.

While the iPhone 12 could be delayed by a month, reports indicate that the heavily anticipated iPhone SE2 could be delayed by a few months. Weak demand is blamed along with the coronavirus. Expectations right now is a delay for the iPhone 12 until October.

This is reportedly due to travel restrictions to China that will prevent engineering validation tests on the iPhone from being ran. Speculation suggests that the devices could miss the holiday shopping season of 2020. Speculation suggests that Apple might delay WWDC 2020 customarily held in June.