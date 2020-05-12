Rumor Claims Xbox Series X Could Be $100 Cheaper Than The PS5

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, May 12, 2020 - 9:22 AM

A new rumor is going around as gamers and around the world gear up for Sony and Microsoft to launch their next-generation game consoles later this year. According to reports, Sony is having trouble keeping the cost of the PlayStation 5 down. Reports indicate that the cost to build the new console is much higher than past generations.

Speculation suggests that Microsoft is waiting on Sony to announce the price of its console and will then announce its pricing, significantly undercutting Sony’s price. Some suggest that the Xbox Series X will be as much as $100 cheaper than the PlayStation 5. If the performance between the two consoles is on par, many gamers would choose to save a hundred dollars and purchase the Xbox.

Both next-generation consoles will use eight-core, 16-threaded AMD processors, and an RDNA2 GPU. Sony’s offering reportedly varies a bit, supporting flexible clock speeds and Adaptive Voltage and Frequency Scaling capable of sending unused power from the CPU to the GPU. Sony is also said to be using a faster custom storage platform.

Sony is reportedly looking at $470 to manufacture each console. Sony is reportedly targeting a price of around $500. Speculation suggests that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to announce a $500 price tag so it can sweep in and undercut that price by as much as $100. Past reports have indicated that Sony has reduced the number of consoles ordered for launch due to the expected high cost of the hardware reports ExtremeTech.