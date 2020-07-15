Rumor Claims Sony Has Boosted PlayStation 5 Production By 50%

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 15, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Gamers all around the world are waiting in anticipation for the next-generation game consoles to launch. Those NexGen consoles include the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. While there are still some key bits of information we don’t know about the future consoles, such as retail price, you can bet no matter what they cost lots of people will be buying.

A new rumor is making the rounds that claims Sony is ordering at least 50% more PlayStation 5 consoles than it had planned initially reports The Verge. That report claims that Sony may be ordering as many as 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

As for why Sony is ordering additional consoles, that is laid at the feet of increased demand for entertainment at home as people around the world are stuck indoors due to the coronavirus. If Sony can sell between nine and 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles by the end of 2020, it would be a significant increase in sales compared to the launch of the PlayStation 4.

When the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, it had sold about 4.2 million units by the end of the following month. The report also says that Facebook is ramping production of the Oculus VR headset aiming to ship as many as 2 million units in the second half of 2020.