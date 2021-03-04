Legit Reviews News Rumor Claims New Nintendo Switch With Larger OLED May Launch This Year

Rumor Claims New Nintendo Switch With Larger OLED May Launch This Year

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 04, 2021 - 8:13 AM

Rumors are going around that claim a new Nintendo Switch is in the works and could launch later this year in time for the holiday season. Rumors about new versions of the Switch have swirled for a while now, and it is about time for Nintendo to update its popular console. According to the rumor, the new Switch will feature a seven-inch Samsung OLED screen.

Also tipped is 4K output bringing higher resolution to games slung over to the TV. The seven-inch Samsung panels would reportedly have 720p resolution. Nintendo is initially targeting a million units per month, with displays expected to start shipping in July.

Moving to an OLED screen would be a significant upgrade for the Switch with improved brightness, colors, and contrast. Since the panel uses less power, it should also mean a longer run-time per charge. The rumor does suggest Nintendo will be using rigid OLED panels.

Increasing video output to support 4K resolution is a notable change as the console is currently limited to 1080p. It’s unclear what other updates to hardware might be included in the rumored console.

 