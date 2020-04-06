Rumor Claims New 13-inch MacBook Pro To Lunch In May

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 8:16 AM

The rumor that MacBook Pro fans may be excited about is going around the claims Apple is set to launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May. According to the rumor, the machine carries a codename J223. The rumor started with a post on Twitter by Jon Prosser, which can be seen below. He did note that the larger 14-inch display was a possibility.

This rumor comes after noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has stated that a new MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard was due in Q2 2020. Apple launched an updated MacBook Air last month using a new scissor keyboard. With the Air getting its update, only the 13-inch MacBook Pro is left using the much-maligned butterfly keyboard.

Other than an updated keyboard, the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to get updated processors. There is some speculation that the 13-inch MacBook Pro could be dropped for a new 14-inch model.

If everything goes well… New 13” MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month. pic.twitter.com/2LGXy6w9Ya — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

Presumably, the 14-inch machine would cram a larger display into the same size chassis as the 13-inch computer offered. However, that is speculation at this point. It’s also worth noting that Prosser has only recently begun sharing Apple rumors and has no track record at this time. He has leaked accurate Google information in the past reports MacRumors.