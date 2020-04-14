Rumor Claims Google Is Working On Its Own Chips

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 9:14 AM

A new report is making the rounds the claims Google has made significant process towards developing its own processors for use inside of its Pixel smartphones as soon as next year. The rumor claims that eventually, Google’s custom processor will be used inside of its Chromebooks as well. The move would put Google on better footing to compete directly against Apple, who is making its own iPhone chips

If true Google stepping away from Qualcomm processors would be a blow to the company as it currently provides chips to Google. The chip is reportedly codenamed Whitechapel and was designed with cooperation from Samsung using its five-nanometer technology. Samsung currently manufactures Apple’s iPhone chips as well.

Google has reportedly received the first working versions of the chip, but they aren’t expected to be ready to be used inside of Pixel smartphones until next year. The processor is said to have an eight-core ARM processor and hardware optimized for Google machine-learning technology reports Axios.

Some portions of the chip will also be dedicated to improving the always-on capability of Google Assistant. Smartphone makers are starting to gravitate towards producing their own processors instead of using products from Qualcomm and other manufacturers. Producing urine chips gives them more freedom to design what they need specifically for their hardware.