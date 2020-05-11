Rumor Claims Diablo 2 Remaster Will Launch In Q4

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, May 11, 2020 - 8:51 AM

A new rumor is going around and fans of the 2000 classic Diablo 2 will be glad to hear it. Rumors claim that a remastered version of the game will be coming in Q4 2020. The rumor is said to come from “sources close to the studio.” The rumor claims the company working with Blizzard on the project is called Vicarious Visions. That studio worked on Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

IGN reports that the source of the story is a French outlet called ActuGaming. That website says that the game is believed to be called Diablo 2 Resurrected. It’s worth noting that the publication has previously been correct with leaks for Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

There’s no indication of an exact launch date, but if the Q4 2020 rumor is true, Blizzard will likely target October or November the get the game on store shelves in time for holiday shopping. With leaks already surfacing about the game, odds are more details will leak in the future.

IGN notes that a job listing at Blizzard that turned up in 2017 suggested the studio was working on “restoring” Warcraft III and Diablo II. Warcraft III: Reforged launched in February. Fans will be excited about this rumor, and we hope it turns out to be true.