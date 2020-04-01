Roku OS 9.3 Improves Voice Command Search, and, more

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 8:41 AM

Roku has announced the launch of a new version of the operating system for its line of streaming devices. The latest version of the operating system is Roku OS 9.3 and brings with it some new features that users of Roku devices have wanted for a long time. The big feature is the inclusion of support for voice commands in Spanish.

Spanish speakers can use the voice to launch channels, search for titles, search for actors, or find genres. Voice commands can also be used to control media playback on the device. Roku Voice search results are now presented in a visual and easy to browse display with categorized rows, including relevant movies, shows, and other entertainment.

Some new voice commands include “Show me the news” that sends the user to a Roku Zone that has available news channels. The command “Play the news” launches a live stream of ABC News within the Roku Channel. Users can also say, “Play the news on…” And name a new channel that will automatically launch.

Roku says that over 50 streaming channels support direct playback from the search using Roku Voice. The Roku mobile app will have a navigation bar at the top of the mobile screen when users are connected to a Roku device to provide access to Roku Search. The new Roku OS also brings a reduction in boot time to improve performance reports Cordcutternews. Several other updates are included in the new OS as well.