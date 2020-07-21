Rogue Company Lands On The Epic Games Store

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jul 21, 2020 - 10:04 AM

Gamers looking for a new video game to try out should take a look at Rogue Company. The game is an early release on the Epic Games Store with a full launch expected sometime this year. The developer is First Watch Games, and Rogue Company is a cooperative multiplayer shooter.

The description of the game reads:

The world needs saving and only the best of the best can do it! Rogue Company is the third-person tactical action shooter that puts the fate of the world in your hands. Suit up as one of the elite agents of Rogue Company, each with their own individual set of skills, and go to war in a variety of different game modes. Rogue Company is action packed with no shortage of weapons, gadgets, and style. The mission starts now. Save the Day, Look Good, Get Paid.

The game is currently offered in three different versions, including the Starter Founder’s Pack that includes early access to the game, six of the 12 playable Rogue characters, and some exclusive cosmetics. That version of the game is $14.99. The next version is the Standard Founder’s Pack that features access to all 12 rogues and additional cosmetics selling for $39.99.

One of the additional cosmetics is an exclusive outfit for the rogue Chaac. The Ultimate Edition, which sells $59.99, has everything in both of the other editions and more exclusive cosmetics. The game is available to download right now.