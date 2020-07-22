Rocket League Goes Free-to-Play

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 22, 2020 - 9:05 AM

One of the more popular multiplayer games out there is Rocket League. Developer Psyonix announced this week that the summer, the game will go free-to-play. This may upset some of the people who paid $20 for the game in the past. Those who previously paid will get some freebies to help justify their expense.

Free items include:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

The update that takes the game free-to-play will also include big changes for Tournaments and Challenge systems. Developers are also adding cross-platform progression to the player item inventory, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank. When the game goes free to play, it will leave Steam for good.

Instead, Rocket League will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store. However, those who purchased on Steam will still get updates and will be able to play with those on other platforms. Rocket League will be offered on the Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One reports Polygon.