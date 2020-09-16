Rocket League Goes Free-To-Play September 23

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 9:19 AM

Fans of the automotive soccer game Rocket League have known for a while that the game was moving to a free-to-play model. This week developer Psyonix announced that the game would become free-to-play on September 23. Along with the transition to a free title, the game will also debut on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games is the parent company of Psyonix after its acquisition last year. The move to the Epic Games Store does mean that the game will be delisted from Steam. Before anyone worries, the developer notes that regardless of which PC version players own, both versions will still receive full support and updates.

Cross-platform play is coming, but the game will no longer be available for free on Steam. Those who purchase the game before it moves to a free title will get some in-game legacy rewards. Rewards include all Rocket League DLC and over 200 and-game items for vehicle customization.

Customization items include antennas, decals, and wheels. Players can link their platform to an Epic Games Account to carry over the progress from a different platform. Gamers who play Rocket League on the PS4 or Switch also no longer need a subscription to play online. Xbox gamers will still require Xbox Live Gold.