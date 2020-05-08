RoboCop Is Coming To Mortal Kombat 11 In The DLC

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 08, 2020 - 9:37 AM

One of the most iconic movie characters of the 80s is the original RoboCop. In the upcoming Aftermath expansion pack for Mortal Kombat 11, RoboCop will be added to the game, and the character will be voiced by none other than Peter Weller.

Weller is the actor who played RoboCop in the classic 80s franchise. Weller’s return to voice RoboCop in the video game will mark the first time since 1992 that he has portrayed the character. Right now, the abilities and fighting moves for RoboCop are unknown for the most part.

What we do know is that Robo will be able to use his iconic side-arm that pops out of his thigh. Robo also features a shoulder-mounted cannon. One of the most iconic things about the character was his heavily mechanized walk and speaking cadence. We can’t help but wonder how those will translate into a game as fast-paced as MK11.

The Aftermath expansion will also see the return of some classic Mortal Kombat stages, including Soul Chamber and Dead Pool. Stage fatalities and Friendships will return. The expansion pack will sell for $40 for those who already own the Kombat Pack or $60 for those new to the franchise reports Gamespot.