Rivet Networks Announces Killer E3100 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Controller

Rivet Networks Takes Gaming to the Next Level with the Killer E3100 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Controller.

Available now in products from Acer and MSI, the Killer E3100 Gives Online Gamers the Competitive Edge.

Austin, Texas – (April 2nd, 2020) – Rivet Networks, makers of the award-winning Killer line of networking products, introduces its all-new Killer E3100 Ethernet controller designed for competitive gamers and performance-hungry users. Delivering more performance while using less power, the E3100 is Killer’s second-generation Ethernet controller that achieves speeds up to 2.5 Gbps. High-performance routers are rapidly moving to support 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, so the Killer E3100 is perfect for gamers who want to take advantage of faster speeds to win more and get the most out of their online experience. The E3100 continues Rivet’s push to both prioritize critical PC network traffic AND to optimize traffic based on other parts of the network. The E3100 introduces Extreme Game Mode which automatically detects when the network is congested and optimizes the PC’s traffic accordingly to maintain a great gaming experience. The Killer E3100 is available on systems from industry leaders such as Acer and MSI.

In addition to delivering up to 2.5 Gbps of throughput, the Killer E3100 delivers incredible speed, intelligence, and control that online gamers will love:

Amazing Speed:

The Killer E3100 gives gamers the edge with its Killer Prioritization Engine, which automatically detects game traffic and prioritizes it above less important traffic for incredibly fast, low-latency gameplay. Gamers can expect up to 3X better in-game latency performance during peak network usage periods. Additionally, the Killer Prioritization Engine keeps streaming videos and communication fast and smooth, even while downloading game updates, movies, etc.

The E3100 boosts gameplay experiences by freeing up to 10% of CPU cycles and 20% of PC memory with its powerful GameFast Technology. During gameplay, GameFast automatically pauses processes that are not needed when gaming, enabling the PC to devote more of its CPU and memory to the game.

Advanced Intelligence:

The E3100 features Killer’s all-new Extreme Game Mode which smartly detects when a gamer is using a congested network and automatically reshapes the PC’s network traffic to help ensure that game packets don’t get bogged down in your home network.

The Killer E3100 utilizes the Killer Intelligence Engine to keep gamers competitive by automatically working to fix networking issues and alerting users when the networking equipment they are connected to is not providing maximum performance.

Powerful Control:

When combined with a Killer Wi-Fi product, the E3100 fully supports DoubleShot Pro Technology, which enables the use of both Killer Wi-Fi and the E3100 at the same time to deliver up to 4.9 Gbps of max theoretical throughput. DoubleShot Pro works automatically to ensure the highest priority traffic will always be put on the fastest and most reliable link. Users can leverage Killer Control Center 2.0 to determine which applications and websites go over Ethernet and which use Wireless.

The Killer E3100’s Killer Control Center 2.0 gives users an intuitive and rich interface to monitor which applications and websites are using bandwidth and to optimize their PC’s networking performance. Users can adjust priorities and set bandwidth limits so that low priority traffic doesn’t interfere with multimedia applications or favorite websites.

“The industry is accelerating the transition to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet,” said Rivet Networks’ CEO Michael Cubbage. “Gamers that demand the best need the Killer E3100 to achieve the lowest latency and incredible throughput. With more and more routers and switches hitting the market supporting 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, it is the perfect time for gamers to upgrade.”

“With MSI laptops featuring Killer E3100, not only do gamers get the benefit of faster gaming connections, enthusiasts and prosumers will also be able to enjoy accelerated connections for home multimedia steaming servers and network storage.” said Derek Chen, Sales & Marketing Director of MSI.”

“Acer continues to integrate innovative new technologies to enhance the gaming experience on our Predator and Nitro devices,” said Vincent Lin, Associate Vice President, Product Marketing and Planning, Acer Inc. “Network performance is an essential part of online gaming, and the Killer E3100 ethernet controller can give gamers the network connection they need to compete.”

Rivet Networks offers multiple versions of the Killer E3100. For more information, check out https://www.killernetworking.com/products/killer-E3100/.

If you would like to arrange an interview, a demo, or have questions for the Rivet Networks leadership team, email us at [email protected]

About Rivet Networks

Rivet Networks is a technology and products company that focuses on creating the best possible networking experience. Rivet offers a mix of hardware, software and cloud-based technologies to deliver solutions that are both powerful and intuitive. Through their Killer™ line of networking products, Rivet Networks offers unprecedented speed, intelligence and control for gamers and performance users alike. For more information about the Killer brand of technologies, please visit http://www.killernetworking.com.