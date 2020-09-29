Report Claims Some PS5 Pre-Orders May Not Be Fulfilled Until 2021

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Bad news has surfaced for some who preordered the PlayStation 5 console in Ireland. GameStop stores in Ireland won’t be able to send consoles to all who preordered in time for launch. The retailer has sent messages to some who preordered to let them know that the console won’t arrive until sometime in 2021.

The message it’s sending out cites circumstances outside of its control, presumably meaning there wasn’t enough stock to meet demand. Other retailers have also had to inform customers that their order would be late, including one called ShopTo.

Amazon also told some who preordered the console that they were unable to guarantee arrival for launch day. There has been significantly more demand for the console than there is supply at the moment. This is undoubtedly bad news for those who preordered the console as a Christmas gift, as it may not be available.

Those who preordered are highly likely to get their consoles well before those who didn’t preorder can find one in stock. Most users are expected to get there preordered consoles on time.