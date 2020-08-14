Report Claims PS5 Will Being More Expensive And Less Powerful Than Xbox Series X

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Aug 14, 2020 - 8:34 AM

A new report is making the rounds talking about the PlayStation 5 and how it might fare against the Xbox Series X. According to the report, Microsoft has not only the more powerful console but the cheaper console well. The PS5 will be a hard sell for all but the most ardent PlayStation fans if it’s both more expensive and less powerful than the competing Xbox.

Word comes from an industry insider named Dusk Golem who claims they’ve heard the Xbox is cheaper and more powerful but offers no specifics on the price of either machine. Rumors have continually suggested that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to announce pricing for its PlayStation 5 before undercutting that price with the Xbox Series X.

The leaker tweeted, “People should get ready for the really real possibility that the PS5 is going to end up being the more expensive console between the two. I’m trying not to say much here as I was asked not to but prepare yourself.”

The leaker also warned that the PS5 is reportedly struggling with 4K games and that there will be a lot of “fake 4K.” The Xbox Series X doesn’t have that problem.