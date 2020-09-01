Report Claims PlayStation 5 Won’t Be Backward Compatible With PS3 And Later Consoles

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Sep 01, 2020 - 8:20 AM

A new report is making the rounds that was started by popular game publisher Ubisoft. According to Ubisoft, the PlayStation 5 won’t be backward-compatible with PS3, PS2, or PS1 games. The report does indicate that the console will only be backward-compatible with some PS4 games.

Backward compatibility with new game consoles is very important as it allows gamers to continue to enjoy their old game library on the new hardware. PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players will be able to play against each other online according to Gamespot.

Ubisoft wrote, “Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games.” Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be backward-compatible with most Xbox One games along with all Xbox 360 and original Xbox games currently compatible with the Xbox One.

Sony intends to launch the PlayStation 5 this holiday season with two versions available, including one that only supports digital games. Pricing and exact availability are still a mystery.