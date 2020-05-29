Remastered Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Will Launch August 27

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, May 29, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Final Fantasy fans have been waiting in anticipation for an official release date for the next game in the franchise, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition. The game has been delayed several times, and now it has an official release date of August 27, 2020. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, iOS, and Android.

Xbox gamers won’t get to enjoy the game. The game is a remastered version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, which was an action RPG that launched in 2003 on the Nintendo GameCube. The Remastered edition includes new voiceovers, HD graphics, and newly added content like bosses and dungeons.

The game also features a new “mimic” feature that allows players to take on the form of other characters. Online multiplayer play is supported for the first time. The game also supports cross-play across all platforms.

Developer Square Enix originally announced the game in 2018 and said it would launch in late 2019. The release had been delayed until January 23, 2020, before being changed last December to the summer of 2020. The Final Fantasy franchise has a history of long delays, notably Final Fantasy XV was announced in 2006 and launched in 2016 reports Engadget.