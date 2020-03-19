reMarkable 2 Debuts Hailed as the World’s Thinnest Tablet

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 9:55 AM

The reMarkable 2 isn’t a tablet along the lines of the iPad or any of the Android offerings out there. The tablet is more of an E-ink device that allows people to take notes in meetings or at school. The tablet is extremely thin at 4.7 millimeters thick.

While Apple makes you purchase the Apple Pencil as a separate item, the reMarkable 2 includes its Marker that promises high precision and is bundled with preorders. One interesting tidbit is that the device will launch alongside a Chrome plug-in that allows users to read reformatted web articles on the device without other distractions.

The device also interfaces with the cloud allowing everything done on the tablet to be accessible across desktop and mobile platforms. ReMarkable 2 isn’t cheap, and while preorders underway now, delivery is set for June. The tablet sells for $399 with the limited-time launch offer bundling the Marker and the Folio into the purchase price reports 9to5Toys.

After the initial offer, those two accessories will add another $118 to the purchase price. Other niceties about the tablet are two weeks worth of runtime per charge. The real question is if consumers will pay that much money for a device that lacks real tablet features.