Redbox Launches A Basic Streaming Service For TV Shows

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 10:46 AM

Those looking to cut the cord and stop paying high cable and satellite TV fees have another option with Redbox. The DVD rental company has quietly launched a basic online streaming service that is ad-supported. The service is available via the Redbox website under a tab called “Free Live TV.”

On the tab are reportedly shows like “Forensic Files” and “Family Feud,” along with a few news channels with content from USA Today and TMZ. There are also categories for viral videos, among others. Redbox does have some original content, and there are no logins or registrations required to use the service reports USA Today.

USA Today reports that over time the service is being added to smart TVs from Samsung, Vizio, and LG. It will also be available on Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast devices in the coming months, according to Redbox.

The service might not appeal to those who don’t want to have to watch commercials, but those looking for another programming alternative who don’t mind sitting through a commercial or two should check it out. There are apps available for iOS and Android devices. Redbox tried in the past to win subscribers for a paid streaming service, which failed.