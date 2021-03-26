Razer Will Produce It’s Weird Project Hazel Mask

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Mar 26, 2021 - 8:02 AM

A while back, we talked about a concept device that gaming peripheral maker Razer had revealed called Project Hazel. It was a mask of the sort you wear during the pandemic that was clear and had lighting along with replaceable filters. It also featured a voice amplifier and microphone to make it easier for people around you to hear what you are saying.

The mask’s main body is made from opaque tinted plastic so people can see your mouth when you talk. It certainly looks big and bulky, but Razer promises it’s comfortable to wear thanks to adjustable ear loops.

The concept product was seen in black and white colors, and Razer is now said that it will produce the mask. For now, it isn’t giving any details on pricing or release date. It’s likely to be a while because masks of the sort to get FDA certifications to prove it actually works.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said, “Project Hazel is going to be a reality. We are going to make it happen, and I think we will all be, unfortunately, wearing masks for a long time to come.”