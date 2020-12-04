Razer Tomahawk Small Form Factor Gaming PC Debuts

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 8:58 AM

Back in January at CES 2020, Razer showed off the Tomahawk small form factor gaming desktop. While it’s certainly not the first small form factor gaming desktop to be produced, it was notable for its simple style and supporting full-sized video cards. The chassis is only 10-liters in size and is designed to fit on most desktops easily.

The computer comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics card, but it can be ordered without a GPU allowing gamers to put whatever they want inside. The machine uses an Intel Core i9-9980HK eight-core processor providing enough power to churn through any task required.

The inside of the machine slides out quickly without needing any tools. That means upgrading components and keeping the system clean internally very easy. Players can also expand storage with an additional hard drive or SSD slot supporting up to two terabytes of extra storage.

The small chassis uses dual top-mounted fans to keep cool and supports Razer Chroma RGB lighting. It’s not exactly clear when the machine will be available to purchase, but it is listed on the Razer website right now with a “Notify Me” link where those interested can put in an email address.