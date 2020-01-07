Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop Debuts at CES 2020

Razer is at CES 2020, and the gaming company has unveiled its very first gaming desktop computer. The machine is called the Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, and it uses the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element. The chassis has an advanced modular layout.

Razer says that the machine is designed to allow for high clock speeds and framerates without the bulk of a full-size desktop. The chassis is all aluminum and has tempered glass on both sides. The GPU is vertically mounted and can be seen through the glass.

An open vent design at the top allows the hardware to stay cool. The lock and slide mechanism opens with minimal effort, so components can be accessed with no tools. Razer will build the Tomahawk with up to an Intel Core-i9 processor, 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics.

The RAM and SSD modules on the NUC are upgradable, as well as the fans, GPU, and NUC itself. The gaming desktop will be offered in the first half of 2020, and the chassis will be offered standalone for PC builders.