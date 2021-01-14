Razer Project Brooklyn Concept Promises Next-Generation Immersion For Gamers

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 9:11 AM

One of the latest design concepts unveiled by Razer is called Project Brooklyn. Razer Project Brooklyn is aimed at gamers of all types and is engineered to fit in a bedroom or game room. It’s a gaming chair concept design that uses an ergonomic gaming chair and turns into a next-generation immersion system for PC and console gaming.

The chair is made from carbon fiber and features RGB lighting. It uses a panoramic 60-inch rollout display and has tactile feedback built into the seat. 4D armrests rollout into adjustable tables for peripherals, and the overall design is a cockpit-style mounting seating and hardware into a single unit.

The 60-inch full surround OLED display rolls out from the shoulders of the chair with the touch of a button. If you need an indication that this is a pure concept, that rollable OLED screen is it. There’s no such product on the market that we are aware of today.

The concept does utilize Razer’s HyperSense system for tactile immersion using independently activated hi-fi modules offering vibrations during gameplay. Razer says it will continue to develop the chair concept in conjunction with top gamers.

“Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station,” said Min-Liang Tan. “The haptic feedback, visuals, and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.”