Razer Pokémon Pikachu True Wireless Earbuds

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 10:16 AM

Pokémon fans want to take advantage of something Razer is offering, assuming you live in China or at least have a Chinese friend who will ship them to you. Reports indicate that essentially these earbuds are the Razer Hammerhead with Pikachu replacing the three-headed snake logo. The coolest part isn’t that the earbuds themselves are yellow and have Pikachu on them, but rather the charging case looks like a Poke Ball.

The front button of the Poke Ball lights up to indicate the battery level. The ball also has a wrist strap to keep you from dropping it as you carry it around pretending to be Ash. The earbuds themselves have a 13-millimeter driver in each side.

They are also IPX4 water-resistant and support Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include a low latency mode that reduces latency to 60ms for competitive gaming. The Hammerhead earbuds have voice prompts which are said to be replaced by Pikachu’s voice in this version.

The earbuds promise around three hours of use per charge with a total of 15 hours counting the charging case. Their buds are selling in China for 849 yuan, which is about $120, starting on April 16 at midnight reports Engadget.