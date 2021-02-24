Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam Does Its Part To Make You Look Good

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Feb 24, 2021 - 9:35 AM

Razer has rolled out a new Webcam that’s aimed at gamers and professionals alike called the Kiyo Pro. The camera connects to a PC or laptop via USB cable and features a high-performance Adaptive Light Sensor promising the best image fidelity available. Anyone who is frequently on meetings or likes to stream their gaming knows that getting decent video quality can be difficult, particularly in low light.

The Kiyo Pro features an advanced Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor that uses STARVIS technology, a back-illuminated pixel tech used in surveillance camera CMOS sensors. The camera supports video conference calls with consistently bright and clear images under a range of work from home lighting conditions, including dim rooms, harsh bright lighting, backlighting, or only with screen lighting.

The camera supports uncompressed full HD 1080p 60 FPS video feeds and has an HDR 30FPS mode that improves dynamic range. The camera supports three fields of view, including 103, 90, or 80 degrees. The different fields of view support individual or group streaming.

The camera is designed with flexible mounting options supporting monitor, tabletop, and tripod options. It also has an integrated 16-bit omni-directional stereo microphone array to pick up audio. A USB 3.0 connection is required for maximum performance, and the camera comes with a separate privacy cover. The camera is available directly from Razer now at $199.99.