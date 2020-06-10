Razer Kishi Android Game Controller Lands For $79.99

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 8:44 AM

Razer has launched its new mobile game controller that was first unveiled at CES 2020 back in January. The controller is called the Razer Kishi, and it’s designed to work with Android or iPhone models. However, the version that’s available right now is the Razer Kishi for Android devices with the version for iOS launching this summer.

The two controllers will have the same features for Android or iOS, with the difference being the charging connectivity port required to connect to the smartphone. The Kishi is an expandable controller that clamps the smartphone in between two halves of the controller itself. It adds two analog control sticks and a d-pad along with additional buttons.

The expandable design can be stretched to fit most smartphones, and the controller promises ultra-low latency gameplay. It’s not wireless instead connecting directly to the device charging port to provide instant button response and power. For times when gamers need to charge their smartphones while using the controller, there is pass-through charging.

Razer fits the device with triggers and shoulder L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons. The device is cloud gaming compatible and features a one-year warranty along with 14-day risk-free returns. The Android version of the Razer Kishi is available right now for $79.99. As mentioned before, the iOS version will launch later this summer at an undisclosed price.