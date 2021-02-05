Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard Uses Analog Optical Switches

Razer has announced the launch of a new gaming keyboard called the Huntsman V2 Analog. The keyboard uses new Analog Optical Switches, which is a new switch innovation. The keys offer analog input with full-range directional motion available on PC without a controller.
The special Analog Optical Switches combined three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation.
Razer says the switches can last for up to 100 million keystrokes, and they use the speed of light to actuate each key. The switches track how much light goes through the switch allowing the keyboard to measure how far down each key is pressed. The switches also have no metallic contacts and fewer moving parts for long life.
The keyboard connects to the computer using USB Type C or 3.0 via an included adapter. The keyboard will be offered in various regional layouts for the UK, German, French, Nordic, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, and English. Key Upgrade sets are also available in different colors. The Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard is available now directly from Razer.com for $249.99.