Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard Uses Analog Optical Switches

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 9:19 AM

Razer has announced the launch of a new gaming keyboard called the Huntsman V2 Analog. The keyboard uses new Analog Optical Switches, which is a new switch innovation. The keys offer analog input with full-range directional motion available on PC without a controller.

The special Analog Optical Switches combined three components: analog input, adjustable actuation, and dual-step actuation.

Analog Input: The analog input emulates an analog joystick input for smoother, more nuanced control and maneuverability. This finesse removes the limitations of an 8-way WASD movement and allows for a true 360-degree of motion that benefits games optimized for controller support like third-person games, multi-platform shooters, racing games, as well as vehicle simulators.

Adjustable Actuation: Players can also custom tune and adjust each key’s actuation point to suit any playstyle; ranging from a quick actuation of 1.5mm for fast-paced gaming to a full 3.6mm actuation for deep and deliberate keystrokes.

Dual-step Actuation: With dual-step actuation, one keystroke can activate two programmed functions set at two different actuation points. It essentially offers twice as much functionality per keystroke and is suitable for activating advanced combos in games – such as taking out a grenade and throwing it in the same keystroke.

Razer says the switches can last for up to 100 million keystrokes, and they use the speed of light to actuate each key. The switches track how much light goes through the switch allowing the keyboard to measure how far down each key is pressed. The switches also have no metallic contacts and fewer moving parts for long life.

The keyboard connects to the computer using USB Type C or 3.0 via an included adapter. The keyboard will be offered in various regional layouts for the UK, German, French, Nordic, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, and English. Key Upgrade sets are also available in different colors. The Huntsman V2 Analog gaming keyboard is available now directly from Razer.com for $249.99.