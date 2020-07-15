Razer Huntsman Mini Is A Minimalist Gaming Keyboard

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Wed, Jul 15, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Not all PC gamers have enough space for a giant gaming keyboard. Some gamers play their PC games on a cramped desk where smaller peripherals are better. Razer has a new gaming keyboard called the Huntsman Mini that is a very small keyboard with traditional mechanical switches aimed directly at gamers.

Razer says that the Huntsman Mini is about 60% the size of a typical gaming keyboard and will be offered in black or white finishes. There will be two switch options, including linear red optical switch and clicky purple variations. While being smaller, the keyboard has all the essential keys needed for gaming.

Each the keycaps has a secondary function printed on the side that’s accessed via a function menu. The keyboard also supports adding functions or macros to any key via Razer software. The smaller keyboard leaves more room for mouse movements when gaming. No matter which switch buyers choose, the keys use silicon sound dampeners to reduce noise without sacrificing speed, smoothness, or feel.

The keycaps are also designed to be compatible with most compatible keycap sets. The keyboard connects to the computer via a detachable USB-C cable. Each key is individually backlit with customizable color options. The clicky version of the Huntsman Mini sells for $119.99 and is available now. The linear version sells for $129.99 and will ship in August.