Razer Book 13 Notebook Aims For Performance And Productivity

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 9:17 AM

Razer is a name for most gamers that is synonymous with peripherals like keyboards and mice. Over the last several years, the company has become a notebook manufacturer as well. The latest notebook is called the Razer Book 13, and it debuted this week. The machine is an ultra-mobile design claiming the world’s thinnest display bezels around its 13.4-inch screen.

It uses Intel Core 11th-generation processors paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The chassis for the notebook is milled from a single aluminum block to make it durable with an anodized coating in mercury white for scratch resistance. The rig weighs in at under three pounds and is 0.6-inch thick.

The keyboard features per-key Chroma RGB backlighting. The onboard audio system has a pair of speakers on the keyboard’s sides with smart amp technology and supports THX Spatial Audio for 360-degree sound. THX Spatial Audio is also supported over the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The touchpad is glass covered and uses Window Precision Drivers. The processor under the hood can be up to the Intel Core i7-1165G7 operating at up to 4.7 gigahertz. Razer Book 13 has up to 16 gigabytes of memory and up to 512 gigabytes of SSD storage. Connectivity options include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port. The least expensive version is $1199.99, with the most expensive version costing $1999.99.