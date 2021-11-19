Razer Black Friday Sale Is Already Underway

By Shane McGlaun •

It might be hard to wrap your brain around the fact that Thanksgiving is less than a week away. Most people will have the Friday after Thanksgiving off, which most will know is Black Friday. It’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and ahead of next Friday, some deals are already available.

For those who don’t like to fight crowds, gaining accessory peripheral maker Razer has its Black Friday sale underway on Amazon. Anyone looking for a gaming headset will find excellent deals on the Kraken X or Kraken gaming headsets. The X version is on sale for $29.99, which is 40 percent off the regular $49.99 price tag.

The regular Kraken gaming headset is on sale for $39.99, which is 50 percent off of its regular $79.99 list price. Other deals include the Kiyo streaming WebCam for $69.99, which is 30 percent off of the $99.99 price tag. For mobile gamers, the Kishi mobile game controller is available for $54.99.

Anyone needing a new gaming keyboard can save 22 percent on the BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical wireless gaming keyboard listed at $179.99. There are multiple keyboards and other products on sale but unfortunately, none of the popular Razer gaming mice.