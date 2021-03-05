Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Combine Eye Protection And Open-Ear Audio

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Mar 05, 2021 - 8:06 AM

Razer has been making computer peripherals and accessories for gamers for many years now and has announced a brand-new product segment. The company has unveiled the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses, which is its first eyewear product. The glasses come with 35 percent blue light filtering lenses, 99 percent UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglass lenses, and feature touch controls.

The glasses have open-ear audio, and the touch controls allow users to answer calls while on the go quickly. Razer says the frames weigh 48 grams and are comfortable for extended use. They’re offered in rectangular or round frame designs and two sizes. The glasses are aimed at users who spend hours looking at mobile devices, laptops, or computer displays for work and fun.

The clear blue-light filtering lenses come standard with the replacement polarized lenses available in the retail bundle. The frames also support prescription lenses for those needing corrective eyewear. Razer Anzu Smart Glasses connect to the smartphone using Bluetooth 5.1 and promise more than five hours of battery life per charge. They automatically turn off when folded, and not in use to conserve battery power.

The microphone is an omnidirectional unit, and there are controls for both calls and music playback. The smartphone app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Razer Anzu is available now for $199.99 with replacement sunglass lenses for $29.99.