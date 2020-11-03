Raspberry Pi 400 Is A Cheap Personal Computer

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 9:05 AM

Way back in the 80s, all of the computers geeks and gamers wanted tended to be fat keyboards with all the hardware stuffed inside. Classics like the Commodore 64 come to mind. A new, very low-cost personal computer has launched called the Raspberry Pi 400. Plenty of people have used the Raspberry Pi developer boards to build desktop computers in the past.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is already assembled and has all the components needed for a computer stuffed inside a compact keyboard. The 400 features a quad-core 64-bit processor, four gigabytes of RAM, wireless networking, dual display outputs, 4K video playback, 40-pin GPIO header, and integrated OS.

While all the components are stuffed inside the keyboard, all GPIO pins remain accessible, allowing users to explore beyond the desktop. It’s offered for $100 in a kit that includes a mouse, power supply, micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and SD card with Raspberry Pi OS installed.

The kit also comes with an official Raspberry Pi Beginners Guide to teach those new to Pi about the ecosystem. It’s certainly not an extremely powerful computer, but it might be ideal for anyone looking for a cheap and portable computer for a student at home or tinkering.