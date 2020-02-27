Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB of RAM is now $35

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Raspberry Pi Foundation is currently celebrating its eighth anniversary, and it’s giving fans the gifts. The company has announced that the Raspberry Pi 4 with 2 GB of RAM is now available to purchase for $35. That makes the latest version the same price as the first version that launched about eight years ago.

The Pi 4 2GB device launched at $45, making a $10 discount on what’s already one of the cheapest developer boards out there. The company has come a long way in the last eight years and has sold over 30 million units with each successive version offering better performance.

The Pi 4 2GB is eight times the memory, ten times the I/O bandwidth, handles four times the number of pixels on the screen, and has dual-band wireless networking. The new $35 price isn’t a sale; it is the new permanent price for the device.

Oddly, the 1GB version sells for the same $35. The company notes that $35 in 2012 is equivalent to about $40 today, meaning that the current generation product is five dollars cheaper than the original. The 4GB version will remain at $55. With the 2GB and 1GB versions at the same price, the company expects the vast majority to choose the 2GB version.