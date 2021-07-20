Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Jul 20, 2021 - 8:20 AM

One of the coolest trucks you can get straight off the showroom floor is the Ram TRX. The 4×4 truck has a 702 horsepower Hellcat V-8 engine making 650 pound-foot of torque. As cool as that truck is from the factory, a company called Apocalypse will take the truck and make it even more interesting.

Apocalypse will take a standard Ram TRX and convert it into a 6×6 pickup called Warlord. To do this conversion, the company modifies the frame using quarter-inch steel and adds a middle axle that’s powered. That means rather than being 4×4 as the TRX is from the factory, Warlord is six-wheel drive.

Apocalypse also gives the truck a suspension lift and adds six 37-inch mud-train tires mounted on 18-inch wheels. A seventh wheel and tire is bolted into the bed of the truck in case you have a flat. Any other modifications made to the Warlord are a mystery.

It appears the engine remains stock, and there’s no word of modifications to the interior. However, with the $250,000 purchase price, you might expect additional power and a completely custom interior.