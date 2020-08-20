QNAP Launches USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-port PCIe Expansion Card

Taipei, Taiwan, August 20, 2020 – QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the QXP-10G2U3A – a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Dual-port PCIe Expansion Card which provides speeds of up to 10Gbps. QNAP USB 3.2 Gen 2 Expansion Cards can be installed in QNAP NAS with a PCIe slot, or Windows/Linux desktops/servers to enable faster connections to modern USB devices.

The QXP-10G2U3A includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, with each port providing up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. It supports the USB Attached SCSI Protocol (UASP) to facilitate fast file-sharing data transfers, uses advanced low-power processes, and follows standard PCIe/USB bus Power Management to optimize power consumption. The QXP-10G2U3A also supports overcurrent detection and short circuit protection.

“The QXP-10G2U3A expansion card enables transfer speeds up to twice as fast as USB 3.2 Gen 1 and up to 20 times faster than USB 2.0. This enhanced speed opens up new opportunities for NAS and PC users, including the ability to use a QNAP USB JBOD for easy storage expansion and high-speed data backup,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP.

No driver is required to install the QXP-10G2U3A expansion card to connect to the TL-D800C and TL-R1200C-RP QNAP USB JBOD product series. QTS / QuTS hero NAS users can manage connected USB JBOD storage using Storage & Snapshots Manager; PC users via QNAP JBOD Manager.

The QXP-10G2U3A USB 3.2 Gen 2 Expansion Card is now available. For more information, and to view the full QNAP product lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

