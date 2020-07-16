Posted by Nathan Kirsch | Thu, Jul 16, 2020 - 2:39 PM

QNAP Introduces its First 2.5GbE Network Switch

Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2020 – QNAP Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched its first 2.5GbE network switch – the QSW-1105-5T. Featuring five 2.5GbE ports, plug-and-play set up, automatic loop detection and blocking, and auto-negotiation functions, the QSW-1105-5T allows users to easily build a 2.5GbE network environment for their home or business.

“For those looking to upgrade their network environment, the QSW-1105-5T 2.5GbE strikes a balance between performance and cost. Users can instantly upgrade their network environment to 2.5GbE using existing network cables, allowing them to take advantage of next-generation 2.5GbE NAS and computers,” said Frank Liao, Product Manager of QNAP.

The QSW-1105-5T features five 2.5GbE/NBASE-T RJ45 ports that support 2.5G/ 1G/ 100M transfer speeds. With no complex settings required, the QSW-1105-5T supports auto-negotiation that optimizes transfer speeds and performance for each connected device, while its built-in management mechanism ensures smooth transmission of network packets. It also features network loop detection that can automatically lock looped ports to ensure the network environment quickly resumes normal operation.

The QSW-1105-5T features a fanless design for near-silent operation. The unique ventilated construction assists in cooling while maintaining high performance.

Availability

The QSW-1105-5T network switch is now available. For more information about QNAP 2.5GbE solution, please visit www.qnap.com.

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, provides a comprehensive range of cutting-edge Network-attached Storage (NAS) and video surveillance solutions based on the principles of usability, high security, and flexible scalability. QNAP offers quality NAS products for home and business users, providing solutions for storage, backup/snapshot, virtualization, teamwork, multimedia, and more. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than “simple storage”, and has created many NAS-based innovations to encourage users to host and develop Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions on their QNAP NAS.