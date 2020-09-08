PUBG Won’t Be Published By Tencent Games In India

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 8:08 AM

The developers behind PUBG have been monitoring the recent bans of PUBG Mobile Light and the Livik map in India. The developer says it understands and respects the measures taken by the government in India as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority. Apparently, the reason the game was banned in India has to do with being published by the Chinese owned company, Tencent.

In light of the bans, PUBG Crop says that it has decided no longer to authorize the franchise to Tencent Games in India. PUBG Corp wrote, “Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans.”

It’s unclear if the change will result in the game being published in India or if the Indian government will continue to block the game in the country. PUBG Corp promises more updates will be provided at a later date.

“PUBG Corporation is committed to providing its unique battle royale experience to a global audience and hopes to continue engaging with its passionate player base in India. In addition to regular content updates, the company is exploring different ways to engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events,” wrote PUBG Corp.