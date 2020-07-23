PUBG Season 8 Brings Remastered Sanhok Map

Update 8.1 welcomes players back to the jungle with a reimagined map, the Loot Truck, a new Ranked Mode season, and more

SANTA MONICA, Calif.– PUBG Corporation, pioneer of the battle royale genre, today announced that its trailblazing title, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), has sold over 70 million units to date. To commemorate this milestone, the latest update will return to the jungles of Sanhok with PUBG Season 8. The once familiar jungle destination is now an overgrown abandoned paradise that has been remastered to be leaner, meaner, and more deadly than ever before! Season 8 will release for PC via Steam on July 22 and July 30 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia, the new generation gaming platform from Google.

When survivors drop into Sanhok, they’ll discover that almost every structure, tree, rock, and material in the map has been rebuilt from the ground up. Using data and player feedback, many locations have had extensive design and art upgrades. Popular locations, such as Boot Camp, Ruins, Pai Nan, Khao, and Quarry have all received major updates. For those keen on exploring, new locations and hidden gems can be found around the island, including a new tourist town “Getaway”, and bootcamp “Airfield.” From the Ruins to the Cave, Sanhok has been updated to increase its visual fidelity, balance, and performance.

Alongside the Sanhok Remaster, Update 8.1 is full of new and thrilling additions, including:

The Loot Truck: Driving the roads of Sanhok are autonomous cargo transports that offer players a brand-new way to gear up. As these trucks take damage, they will drop some loot and continue on their way. Players persistent enough to destroy the truck will be rewarded with an even bigger cache of weapons and gear for their squad.

Confiscated Weapons : Players who take down the Loot Truck will be rewarded with fully customized weapons. For the first time ever in PUBG , players can pick-up weapons that come with pre-installed attachments and unique skins.

: Players who take down the Loot Truck will be rewarded with fully customized weapons. For the first time ever in , players can pick-up weapons that come with pre-installed attachments and unique skins. Improved Jerry Cans : These explosive bundles of joy are making their revised debut. Pour gas on the ground to set a fiery trap or toss the whole thing at an enemy and light it up.

: These explosive bundles of joy are making their revised debut. Pour gas on the ground to set a fiery trap or toss the whole thing at an enemy and light it up. New Ranked Season : A new Ranked season begins with Update 8.1. The season brings a much-requested change to scoring, with Ranked Point acquisition now taking team placement into account. Additionally, Vikendi has been added to the Ranked map pool.

: A new Ranked season begins with Update 8.1. The season brings a much-requested change to scoring, with Ranked Point acquisition now taking team placement into account. Additionally, Vikendi has been added to the Ranked map pool. Survivor Pass: Payback: Accompanying the latest season is the newest Survivor Pass, which gives players a large amount of new skins to earn as they explore the forgotten paradise of Sanhok.

Survivors can preview Update 8.1 with the PC test server on July 15 and the console test server on July 20, prior to Season 8’s official launch on July 22 for PC via Steam and July 30 for Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia. For more information on Update 8.1, please view the full patch notes here https://www.pubg.com/2020/07/14/update-8-1-patch-notes/.

For the latest information on PUBG, please visit https://www.pubg.com/en-us/