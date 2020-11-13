PUBG Mobile Heads Back To India

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 8:06 AM

PUBG Mobile will be returning to India, according to the PUBG Corporation. The company announced on Thursday that it was returning two months after being banned in India. The new game will be called PUBG Mobile India and was created specifically for users in the country.

The exact date the game well relaunch in the country is unannounced at this time. PUBG Corporation, and its parent firm KRAFTON, also announced they would invest $100 million in India. The investment will be used to cultivate local videogame, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries ecosystems.

The company also intends to open an office in India and hire more than 100 workers. PUBG Corporation issued a statement that read, “Thanks to overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG esports in India, the company also plans to make investments by hosting India-exclusive esports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions.”

PUBG Mobile has cut ties with Chinese company Tencent, the publisher of the game in many markets. The Chinese company was the publisher in India when it was banned. PUBG also recently signed a deal with Microsoft to move all data for the mobile game and other properties to Azure.