PUBG Adds Bots To Let Noobs Get Some Kills

Posted by Shane McGlaun | Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 9:50 AM

PUBG has announced a change that new players will appreciate. That change is the addition of bots to matches. Bots are coming to the game with update 7.1 and are specifically intended to allow new players to inflict damage and get some kills in games. The developers behind PUBG say that they’ve seen most new players are unable to inflict any damage in a match and rarely get kills due to the significant skills gap between them and veteran players.

The game has taken some steps to help make the bots work well for everyone in the game, including some movement limitations using navigation meshes. The developer says that the navigation meshes are boundaries that the bots can move within. The bots were designed to consider bullet physics when shooting. That means players will be able to dodge the bots’ bullets if they use the same evasive maneuvers they use and any other firefight.

Care was also put into the design of the bots to ensure that their accuracy differs based on range. All of the work the developers made in the development of the bots is meant to provide balanced gameplay. The developers also say that they went through lots of data trying to determine the correct amount of loot for the bots to leave behind.

They say too much loot would upset the balance of gameplay, and to little loot wouldn’t be realistic. Loot targets have been set to drop the appropriate items for each phase of the game. Developers are continuing to work on the bots promising that machine-learning techniques will be coming to improve the bots further in the future.